NEW DELHI : India is becoming more relevant in terms of designing and manufacturing cutting edge technology and next generation products post-Covid, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday.

Addressing the Deep Tech Summit - Transformation through Indigenous Innovation, organized by MeitY-NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT & AI in Bengaluru, the minister said that up till 2014, the IT/ITes sector mostly represented India’s digital economy.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took over, the opportunities in the digital economy space have rapidly expanded and cover areas such as internet consumer tech, AI, data plus economy, electronics, space, automobiles, space. Segments of the economy that were slightly digitised are now racing forward with each building a future on intersection of digitisation and Deep Tech," Chandrasekhar added.

He said that deep tech, electronics and semiconductor sectors and designing and manufacturing of next gen products and devices are going to be significant focus areas for our digital economy, startups and young Indians.

Highlighting the skilling efforts of the Government and the allocation of ₹8,000 crore for it in the Union Budget, the minister said that the talent inputs that are required to be an enabler for the expansion of the digital economy are in place. “In Karnataka alone, 18- 20 lakh youth will be skilled for both blue-collar as well high tech, industry relevant and future ready jobs over the next three years."

Chandrasekhar further said that the Indian digital economy is no longer limited to certain centres of innovation. “Innovation and talent are longer restricted to developed centres like Gurugram or Bengaluru but come from new and smaller cities."

Speaking about the new arenas where Karnataka can become a technology hub, the minister referred to the 300-acre plant being put up by one of the Apple Inc suppliers, Foxconn, just outside Bengaluru. “This will open new opportunities for the youth and catalyze the electronics manufacturing and Deep Tech ecosystem," he said.