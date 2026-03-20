India launched a ₹7,280-crore incentive programme, with a request for proposal (RFP), for bidders to build five rare-earth magnet plants to secure its critical mineral supply chain. The scheme aims to build local capacity for a crucial component used in sectors such as defence, electronics, renewable energy, and automobiles.
India calls for bidders to set up five rare earth magnet making plants under ₹7,280 cr scheme
SummaryIndia has launched a ₹7,280-crore incentive scheme to establish five rare-earth magnet manufacturing plants, aiming to achieve an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes. The move seeks to build a self-reliant defence and electric vehicle supply chainto counter China’s dominance in the sector.
India launched a ₹7,280-crore incentive programme, with a request for proposal (RFP), for bidders to build five rare-earth magnet plants to secure its critical mineral supply chain. The scheme aims to build local capacity for a crucial component used in sectors such as defence, electronics, renewable energy, and automobiles.
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