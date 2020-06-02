India calls on firms to help them be world champs in electronic manufacturing

According to the government the number of mobile devices produced in the country grew from $2.9 billion to $24.3 billion between 2014-15 and 2019-19. Consumer electronics production grew from $8.5 billion to $11.2 billion in the same period. While today’s schemes are meant to help mobile manufacturing in a big way, the government said sectors like automobile electronics, medical electronics, strategic electronics like defense, have also grown and will benefit from these schemes.