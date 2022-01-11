India can become a hub for semiconductor design, engineering R&D solutions and electronic manufacturing services in the next five to seven years, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister for electronics and Information Technology.

“There is a whole new layering of opportunities on top of what our core capabilities were over the last 15-20 years," said Chandrasekhar at Microsoft's Future Ready conference on Tuesday.

“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the world for trusted manufacturing and trusted partners in their value chain," added Chandrasekhar.

In December 2021, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing capabilities in the country.

During the same month, Anil Agarwal led Vedanta Group announced its plans to invest $15 billion on display and semiconductor manufacturing in India over a period of 5 to 10 years through a group company, Avanstrate Inc, which makes special glass used in LCD panels.

According to a November report in Mint, Tata Group has been in discussions with various states to buy land to build a chip assembly and test unit estimated to be worth $300 million.

As per government estimates, the Indian semiconductor market was worth ₹1.13 lakh crore in 2020 and is expected to reach ₹4.73 lakh crore by 2026.

“We are today adding two unicorns every month when the world has still not gotten over covid, it tells you the kind of energy and potential and passion that exists in India today to grow," pointed out Chandrasekhar.

The state minister for IT said that India had tripled its electronics production over the past four years, while many in the industry were sceptical that they had missed the train.

“I think we should stop obsessing over the velocity of somebody else’s train and focus on increasing the velocity of our train," he said.

“This is the Y2K moment for the Indian Digital space. The next 4-5 years presents a huge opportunity to do a step function jump," he added.

