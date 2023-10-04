India can unlock $400 bn in auto exports by focusing on global competitiveness: Arthur D Little
India is presently the fourth-largest automotive market in the world, valued at $250 billion
India’s automotive industry has the potential to generate an additional $400 billion in revenues by 2035, by focusing on enhancing global competitiveness, a report by consultancy, Arthur D Little, said. India is presently the fourth-largest automotive market in the world, valued at $250 billion. It is set to reach $600 billion by 2035. India also has the potential to emerge as a $1 trillion export powerhouse, leveraging its favourable position as an alternative to China, as part of the global industry’s China-plus-one policy, to manufacture global electric vehicles, as well as establishing its dominance in automotive software research and development. India also needs to achieve manufacturing excellence at scale, it added.