India’s automotive industry has the potential to generate an additional $400 billion in revenues by 2035, by focusing on enhancing global competitiveness, a report by consultancy, Arthur D Little, said. India is presently the fourth-largest automotive market in the world, valued at $250 billion. It is set to reach $600 billion by 2035. India also has the potential to emerge as a $1 trillion export powerhouse, leveraging its favourable position as an alternative to China, as part of the global industry’s China-plus-one policy, to manufacture global electric vehicles, as well as establishing its dominance in automotive software research and development. India also needs to achieve manufacturing excellence at scale, it added.

Developing its global competitiveness and reliance as a manufacturing hub will position India at par with Japan, Germany, and South Korea, which are global hubs generating over $500 billion annually.

The report said while India’s exports predominantly serve emerging markets, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) find the manufacturing standards below par for its developed market clienteles.

Recent safety and emission regulations are, however, narrowing the divide between the local automotive industry and developed economies. “We are seeing a number of Indian OEMs like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Ola Electric having aspirations of being a global player. We talk about Tesla and BYD when we consider companies pioneering EVs globally. In 2035, we will also be talking of 2-3 Indian firms having achieved a similar feat," Barnik Maitra, managing partner, South Asia and India, for American consulting firm Arthur D Little, said.

While India is the biggest China-plus-one alternative, it has global rivals vying for a share of the capital for funding emerging mobility. “Middle Eastern nations are heavily transforming their industries. The auto sector is one of their target sectors and they are trying to attract foreign investments. India must know there is limited funds and countries like Saudi are willing to put a lot of government funds to foster the sector. That said, there is huge interest in investing in India and it does not need to lure investments with government cost," Andreas Schlosser, partner and global automotive leader, Arthur D Little, said.

The report highlighted India’s strengths, including its thriving domestic market, and suggests that global players should deepen their presence in India for manufacturing, sourcing, and software. Indian companies, in turn, have the potential to become global champions with significant international reach as the global automotive industry undergoes major disruptions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!