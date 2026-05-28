New Delhi: Walk down most Indian streets in the evening and your olfactory senses will be overwhelmed by the mouth-watering aroma of bhajias being fried. It isn’t just bhajias—across the country giant pans brimming with oil play host to all manner of savouries and sweets, including samosas, pakoras, batata vadas, tikkis, chips, jalebi, kachori and gulab jamun. It isn’t just in the evenings—it begins early in the morning, with pooris and medu vadas, and plays out through the day, with chicken, fish, koftas, cutlets and the like. And it isn’t only on the streets—these scenes play out in most Indian homes.
Oiling point: How India went from Dhara to edible oil import dependence
SummaryIndia is the world’s biggest importer of edible oil, shelling out ₹1.7 trillion for the greasy stuff in FY26. But three decades ago, it had nearly become self-sufficient in producing cooking oils. We trace how the country lost that hard-won atmanirbharta—and why reclaiming it will be a tall task.
New Delhi: Walk down most Indian streets in the evening and your olfactory senses will be overwhelmed by the mouth-watering aroma of bhajias being fried. It isn’t just bhajias—across the country giant pans brimming with oil play host to all manner of savouries and sweets, including samosas, pakoras, batata vadas, tikkis, chips, jalebi, kachori and gulab jamun. It isn’t just in the evenings—it begins early in the morning, with pooris and medu vadas, and plays out through the day, with chicken, fish, koftas, cutlets and the like. And it isn’t only on the streets—these scenes play out in most Indian homes.
About the Author
Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutrition, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.
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