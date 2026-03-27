India, EU ink aviation production pact; Tata-Airbus assembly line in Karnataka to be operational in April

India and the European Union (EU) on Friday signed a working arrangement to bolster industrial aviation production.
The pact, signed between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) “supports industrial cooperation between India and the EU and ‘Make in India’ production aligned with EU standards, including the assembly of Airbus Helicopters H125/AS350 aircraft in Karnataka,” the EASA said in a statement.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Airbus H125 light utility helicopter final assembly line at the Tata Airbus facility, situated in the Vemagal Industrial Area of Karnataka's Kolar district.
Celebrated for its remarkable reliability, versatility, and superior performance across varied operating environments, the H125 has established itself as one of the world's most dependable and effective single-engine helicopters. This collaboration follows a previous joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus in Vadodara district of Gujarat, centred on the C-295 aircraft project.
This latest development aligns with the EU-India Summit held this January, where civil aviation safety was designated as a high-priority focus area.
“Given the increasing challenges facing the aviation sector, the European Union and its South Asian partners reaffirmed the importance of cooperation to ensure safe, resilient, and sustainable air transport at the meeting,” said the statement.
The working arrangements were officially signed on 23 March, preceding a specialised workshop conducted from 24-26 March in New Delhi under the EU–South Asia Aviation Partnership Project.
The workshop gathered various representatives from regional aviation authorities, airlines, and industrial stakeholders. Participants engaged in discussions regarding routine flight operations and shared regional hurdles, underscoring the importance of persistent dialogue between regulators and industry players to enhance safety standards.
The EASA organised the event in close partnership with the DGCA and European turboprop manufacturer ATR.
“Both initiatives reflect the European Union’s broader commitment to working in partnership with India and South Asian countries to promote high standards of aviation safety, support regulatory cooperation, and accompany the sustainable development of the sector,” the statement further said.
India has remained a strategic EU partner since 2004, marking their 60th anniversary in 2022.
The new Tata-Airbus assembly line is expected to become operational in April.
Airbus helicopters have played a key role in India for decades, including its Aerospatiale Alouette II, Eurocopter AS350 Ecureuil, and the high-altitude workhorse Lama.
In January, the EU and India struck a "historic" trade agreement reached after two decades of negotiations to create a market of two billion people.
Under that agreement, India will eliminate tariffs on aircraft -- a potential boon for Airbus -- as well as cutting levies to zero on most machinery.
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