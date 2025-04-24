Industry
India open to revising EV manufacturing policy for foreign automakers post US tariff clarity
SummaryThis development comes at a time when negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) are in full swing.
New Delhi: India is open to revising its EV manufacturing policy for foreign automakers once tariffs on zero-emission cars are determined in the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, a top government official said on Thursday.
