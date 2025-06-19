Telangana's Vahan gap: Centre eyes direct link for faster EV subsidies
The Vahan portal does not currently record vehicle registration data from Telangana, the only state absent on the platform, which leads to delays in paying out incentives. A new plan could change that.
New Delhi: The Union ministry of heavy industries is considering working directly with Telangana's transport department to promptly secure the state's vehicle registration data bilaterally and disburse incentives to claimant electric vehicle makers without any delay, according to two people aware of the development.