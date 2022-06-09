India eyes Japanese tech for med devices

“At AiMeD, we have suggested targeting 1,200 Indian ventures for ₹25 crore each with foreign technical collaboration from countries like Japan who have the know-how but may not have the organizational capabilities to set up their own factories in India or their own sales organizations. And then we can target 200 joint ventures where the foreign partner may be willing to co-invest in factories of ₹50 crore each and also invite large MNCs (including from Japan) to use India as a global manufacturing supply hub in their supply chain as part of China-plus policy whereby they consider derisking their investments and dependence on their Chinese factories," said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}