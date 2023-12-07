India fabless semiconductor plans need $10 bln fund

New Delhi: India should consider setting up a $10 billion fund of funds for fabless semiconductor design companies, enhancing private sector participation through simplified regulations, said India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) advisory committee member Sriram Vishwanathan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India should set up a $10 billion fabless design initiative or incentive scheme that requires private capital to multiply that for every dollar of commitment that the Indian government makes for fabless, $10 has to come from the outside, and that's absolutely possible," he said, in an interaction with Mint.

The ISM is tasked with overseeing semiconductor-related proposals and has industry stalwarts like Vinod Dham and Ajit Minocha on its advisory committee.

While proposals for semiconductor chip fabs or assembly plants were being evaluated by the ISM, the government should focus on building the fabless design ecosystem which was a low-hanging fruit for companies here, Vishwanathan added.

Former Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant had suggested a SIDBI-like structure to aid fabless semiconductor manufacturing, he said.

Vishwanathan argued for substantial capital investment, since government funding alone isn't enough to sustain this ecosystem.

"For India to be able to become the next destination for semiconductors, two things must happen. The first is, an abundant supply of patient capital, with sovereign and private capital being their number one priority," he said, noting that fab manufacturing and fabless design needed an equal amount of incentives from the government.

As a founder partner of private equity firm Celesta Capital, Vishwanathan observed that many firms seek private equity instead of government funding.

"Any company that India wants to attract or initiate domestically has to become a global company to do that. It has to have free flow of capital from the outside into the country and vice versa," he said.

He also put the onus on companies coming to India to have mechanisms for efficient ways of capital convertibility and suggested that they be mindful of the ministry of finance’s requirements, so approvals don’t take a long time.

India currently has the design linked incentives or DLI which aims to offer financial incentives as well as design infrastructure support across various stages of development and deployment of semiconductor designs for integrated circuits, chipsets, system on chips, systems & IP cores and semiconductor linked design) over five years.

The government has also announced a ₹76,000-crore financial incentives scheme which will facilitate setting up of semiconductor fabrication in India. The scheme provides financial assistance of upto 50% of the project cost would be subsidized by the government. State governments can provide incentives on top of this scheme which increases the overall subsidy. In Micron's case, the government is providing incentives of about ₹1.95 trillion of the total project cost of ₹2.7 trillion.

Vishwanathan also flagged the urgent requirement of adequate and trained talent for addressing the global demand for semiconductors. He said that a model of the IT sector needs to be replicated in the semiconductor industry, when TCS, Wipro, HCL, and Infosys talent needs were being met by the NITs. Additionally, the IT firms created the training capability to get these skills honed.

“Among the skills required to develop that India is woefully behind in, is the school education system starting from high school to college. India is simply not prepared to deliver the labor force required to work in this industry. That needs to be put on a high alert, high priority for India to become a destination," he said.

