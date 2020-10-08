India gets first ever brand, logo for its 'Kasturi Cotton'

The Minister stated that Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) made ever highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation of cotton and hopeful that during the new cotton season, the procurement under MSP will be increased. CCI has opened 430 procurement centres in all cotton growing states and payments are being made digitally to farmers’ account within 72 hours. Further, leveraging the technology, a mobile app, “Cott-Ally" has been developed by CCI for providing latest news regarding weather condition, Crop situation and best farm practices. Discount of Rs.300/- per candy is being offered by CCI in its regular sale to MSME mills, Khadi and Village industry, Cooperative sector mills to enhance their competitiveness and efficiency. It was also stated that cotton may be used across all dimension of Technical Textiles. Further, Hon’ble Minister has intimated that Government has passed bills for the welfare of the farmers, which also be beneficial to the industries.