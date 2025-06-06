Government supports all green mobility, says heavy industries minister Kumaraswamy
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 06 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Kumaraswamy also said battery makers have faced hurdles in meeting timelines under the production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemical cells (PLI-ACC) due to unavailability of technology, skilled manpower and upstream components, besides challenges in importing equipment and machinery.
New Delhi: Union heavy industries and steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has weighed in on the automotive industry's concerns about state governments equating hybrid and electric car incentives, stating that the government continues to support all clean fuel for automobiles.
