India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China

New Delhi: The Centre has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipe imports from China for five years to remove “injury" to the domestic industry, according to a government notification.
“The antidumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, and shall be payable in Indian currency," said the government notification.
The move comes after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in September recommended duty on imports of stainless-steel seamless tubes and pipes from China after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices to India, which impacted the domestic industry.
DGTR had initiated the investigation after Chandan Steel Ltd, Tubacex Prakash India Pvt Ltd, and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd had sought anti-dumping probe on the product from China.
The recommended duty ranges from $114 per tonne to $3,801 per tonne, as per the notification released in September.
The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. India and China both are members of this Geneva-based multi-lateral body.
The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.
Seamless stainless-steel tubes and pipes are used for structural purposes and to transfer liquids and gases. Apart from it, they also find uses in oil and gas, petrochemicals and refineries, atomic energy, and power generators, including nuclear and thermal power.
According to industry experts, the Central government’s move to impose anti-dumping duty would benefit domestic players.
