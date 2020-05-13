India Inc hails 9.5 trillion urgent relief measures

India Inc on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief as the Finance Minister announced 16 relief measures totalling a fiscal stimulus of ₹9.5 trillion. The measures spanning across relief for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tax relief for individuals and corporates will not just address the supply chain constraints but also boast demand, said India Inc.

Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said that the measures announced today by the FM will certainly provide a big boost to the MSMEs. “These measures should go a long way in strengthening MSMEs beyond Covid-19. Public procurement and receivable clearance are big steps," he said on his twitter handle.

About 4.5 million small businesses are likely to benefit from the ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans. Stressed MSMEs will be given ₹20,000 crore for support. A fund of funds will be used to provide growth potential will be given ₹50,000 of equity funding. The definition of MSMEs is set to be revised by increasing the turnover/capital investment rules, this will allow MSMEs to benefit from their existing benefits as they grow. For government procurement, orders worth ₹200 crore will be retained only for local companies. Lastly the government will clear payments of MSMEs in the next 45 days.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma), the apex body representing India’s auto component manufacturing sector, said that the measures announced by the FM on Wednesday would give a big boost to the MSME sector, which has been under severe stress due to the lockdown. Of the 850 members of Acma, about 45% fall under the MSME category

According to P.S Easwaran, Partner and leader, Supply Chain, Deloitte India the major challenges for MSMEs in the post Covid-19 scenario have been disruption of revenue streams.

“The major challenges for MSMEs in the post Covid-19 scenario have been NPAs (non-performing assets) on loans due to disruption of revenue streams and, liquidity in the restart (when lockdown is being phased out) that would have impacted the entire value chain. The measures announced for MSMEs will have a very positive impact in accelerating all major supply chains in India".

While the automatic loans are helpful it is unclear whether this will result in public sector banks underwriting such unsecured loans at a faster pace.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII these steps for MSMEs are very well targeted and meet the immediate as well as longer term requirements of the sector.

“The most important announcement with long term implications is the quantum jump in definition of MSME, which had not been changed since the MSME Development Act of 2006 and was long awaited," said Banerjee.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, NR Group & Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, an MSME said that these measures will help the small and micro vendors.

“Our duty now is to ensure that they get these reliefs and are able to come back to business as soon as possible. As the TDS has been reduced, people will have more money to spend rather than pay more tax," said Ranga.

Reduction in Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) rates for non-salaried resident taxpayers, immediate granting of refunds for non-corporate taxpayers and extension of due dates for filing direct tax returns and completing tax assessments and extension of the Vivad Se Vishwas (Dispute Resolution Scheme) were the highlights of tax relief measures.

“Calling TDS deferment, a smart move, Goenka said it will put extra money in the hand of the consumers for the next 11 months. “This should help to boost demand," he added.

According to Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors , this will provide additional liquidity in the hands of individuals and will therefore spur demand.

“While this reduction by 25% of the current rate is welcome, there is a need to issue expeditiously lower rate certificates where applied for by the tax payers. Similarly, issue of refunds to non-corporate assesse is the need of the hour. I feel that this should be extended to the corporate sector too. This is funds legitimately due to the taxpayers and there is no reason for the tax office to hold it back," said Kanabar.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad, said,

“Strong call to empower local industries to perform is a very clear signal to build on local demand for product and services. Liquidity easing will allow spending without the large section of middle class India feeling stretched. Overall the package is large and all-encompassing for all Indians to feel their country cares for them. The two things i would watch out for is that food supplies to a large section of the needy for just 3 months may not be enough as the daily wage worker and the migrant population is worst hit and will take them longer to get back on their feet, and Insurance is a great safety net for them too but challenge is the lack of a massive network of tertiary hospitals and medical clinics in rural India “ said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated