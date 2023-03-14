India leads in technology investment for manufacturing: Rockwell Automation Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Digital transformation is being embraced to make manufacturing more productive and efficient, particularly in India.
New Delhi: India has the highest number of manufacturing organizations investing in technology, according to the 8th annual “State of Smart Manufacturing Report" by Rockwell Automation. The study surveyed more than 1,350 manufacturers across 13 of the leading manufacturing countries including India, China, Germany, Japan, the US, and the UK.
