India looks east to this new ally to ease China’s grip on EV batteries
More than a dozen major Japanese players from the EV battery and critical mineral supply chain, including Panasonic, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Sumitomo Metals and Mining, Asahi Kasei and Nichia, among others, are currently in India to explore partnerships with Indian companies.
With a globally dominant China tightening controls on exports of some critical minerals used in manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), Indian and Japanese companies are huddling in Delhi this week to figure a way out of the supply-chain logjam, according to two people aware of the matter.