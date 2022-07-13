India manufacturing exports to hit $1 trillion by FY28, says report

Propelled by favourable megatrends in manufacturing, India is expected to scale up its manufacturing across the priority sectors. The country is on the cusp of structural shifts in manufacturing, enabled by a post pandemic global focus on supply chain diversification and complemented by the government’s robust policy initiatives like new free trade agreements, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to encourage local manufacturing, and fresh investments pouring into core industrial sectors.

