India’s mega shipbuilding plan unfolds; 5 greenfield and 3 brownfield facilities taking shape on both sides of coastline
The Centre has finalised eight locations with in place land parcels and statutory clearances for developing domestic shipbuilding and repair clusters to become a global shipbuilding powerhouse; said ports, shipping and waterways secretary T.K. Ramachandran said in an interview.
India is working to dramatically expand its domestic shipbuilding capabilities, with plans to establish eight such clusters along its expansive coastline. While five of these facilities will be built from the ground up, the rest three will involve expansion of existing facilities.