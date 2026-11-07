India moves to set standards for hydrogen-powered trucks

New Delhi: The government is moving to standardize hydrogen-powered truck engines and testing procedures as India looks to develop alternatives to diesel for freight transport and cut emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.
The new and renewable energy ministry (MNRE) is working with the government-run auto testing agency, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), to develop and standardize hydrogen-internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) powertrains, according to two people aware of the development and ARAI’s annual report.