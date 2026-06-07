Mint Explainer | India's new solar-cell rule is here. What it means for tariffs, projects and manufacturing

Rituraj Baruah
3 min read7 Jun 2026, 05:04 PM IST
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Projects commissioned after 1 June must use domestically manufactured solar cells sourced from companies on the list.(REUTERS)
Summary
The ALMM mandate now requires government-backed and large-scale solar projects to use locally made cells. Here's what it means for manufacturing, project costs, power tariffs and India's clean-energy ambitions.

NEW DELHI: The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) requirement for solar cells took effect on 1 June, mandating the use of domestically manufactured cells in government-backed and large-scale projects. The move comes despite industry requests for a deferment.

Mint examines its implications for India’s energy transition, solar supply chain and power costs.

What does the new localization rule entail?

The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-II (ALMM-II) specifies the solar cell models and manufacturers eligible to supply to grid-scale renewable energy projects, projects set up under government schemes, and net-metered or open-access projects connected to the grid.

Projects commissioned after 1 June must use domestically manufactured solar cells sourced from companies on the list. The list will be updated as manufacturers meet localisation and quality requirements. A similar list already exists for solar modules.

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Relief has been provided for projects with existing investments and completed installations, while developers can seek extensions until 30 June.

Is the Indian solar equipment industry ready to meet domestic cell demand?

India has about 31GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, of which 27.8GW is included under ALMM-II. By contrast, module manufacturing capacity stands at roughly 175GW, resulting in oversupply.

Large integrated players across the value chain, including Adani Solar, Tata Power Solar, Waaree Technologies, Avaada and ReNew, are better placed to comply. Smaller standalone module makers may face challenges, as cell manufacturing is significantly more complex than module assembly.

Industry participants said much of India’s cell capacity uses older PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) technology. Only about 6-7 GW uses newer Topcon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) technology, potentially constraining supply of higher-efficiency cells. More manufacturers are shifting to Topcon.

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What may be the impact of the rule on cell prices and electricity tariffs?

Renewable energy agencies have factored domestic-cell requirements into tenders since September 2025, with developers pricing in higher equipment costs.

Industry estimates peg domestic cells at about 28 per watt peak, compared with 14-14.5 per watt peak for imported cells, largely from China. As a result, tariffs for projects auctioned since September 2025 have risen to about 3.2 per unit from 2-2.4 earlier.

Will the stricter rules affect project implementation?

The rules may have a near-term impact on execution, though industry participants do not expect significant delays as companies expand cell manufacturing capacity.

With 31GW of cell capacity against 45GW of solar installations added last year, a supply-demand gap could emerge. That gap may narrow if planned capacity additions are commissioned on schedule. About 50GW of cell capacity is expected to be developed in FY27.

What is the outlook for solar equipment manufacturing?

Backed by localization rules and government support for domestic manufacturing, India's solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 100 GW by the end of 2027, according to ratings agency Icra Ltd.

Pralhad Joshi, minister for new and renewable energy, has said India would become self-sufficient in solar cells within a year.

Module manufacturing, already facing oversupply, is increasingly looking to export markets. Capacity is expected to reach 250GW by the end of the decade.

Policymakers are also pushing upstream components such as ingots and wafers, with ALMM requirements for these expected by June 2027.

What is the export potential for these products?

Exports were a significant source of revenue for India's solar module manufacturers until the US imposed hefty tariffs last year. The US had been a key market because it also restricted Chinese supplies.

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The North American market remains disrupted for Indian manufacturers. Industry players are awaiting clarity on the tariff regime while exploring opportunities in Africa and Europe.

The government is encouraging manufacturers to diversify export markets and position India as a global supplier of solar modules. As domestic cell capacity eventually exceeds local demand, manufacturers are also expected to target overseas markets for solar cells.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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