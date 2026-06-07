Mint Explainer | India's new solar-cell rule is here. What it means for tariffs, projects and manufacturing

NEW DELHI: The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) requirement for solar cells took effect on 1 June, mandating the use of domestically manufactured cells in government-backed and large-scale projects. The move comes despite industry requests for a deferment.
Mint examines its implications for India’s energy transition, solar supply chain and power costs.
What does the new localization rule entail?
The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-II (ALMM-II) specifies the solar cell models and manufacturers eligible to supply to grid-scale renewable energy projects, projects set up under government schemes, and net-metered or open-access projects connected to the grid.
Projects commissioned after 1 June must use domestically manufactured solar cells sourced from companies on the list. The list will be updated as manufacturers meet localisation and quality requirements. A similar list already exists for solar modules.