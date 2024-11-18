While the government expects a procurement policy to spark demand and encourage green steel production, Firoz was sceptical. "Given the fact that government procurement is small compared to the country’s overall steel consumption, a small percentage of that will not be adequately attractive for the steelmakers to go out of their investment plans to earmark a portion of their production to be put in the green route. Government action is a small step forward at this point, and is more symbolic. This is welcome, nevertheless," said Firoz, who was earlier chief economist at the steel ministry.