India plans to double down on e-two wheeler subsidies

New Delhi plans to double down on subsidies for electric two-wheelers as a central scheme to support clean mobility draws to a close, three people aware of the matter said. The heavy industries ministry is planning to seek additional funds to subsidize electric two-wheelers under the flagship PM E-Drive scheme, at a time when India is looking to reduce its overwhelming reliance on oil imports.
The ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme had allocated ₹1,772 crore to subsidize electric two-wheelers till the end of fiscal year 2026 (FY26). When sales fell short of target, the scheme was extended till the end of July, following demands from the auto industry. The current thinking is to extend it further with fresh financial backing, at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a call for electric mobility.