Mint Explainer: Why India’s plywood industry faces an environmental crackdown
Summary
On 27 May the National Green Tribunal directed the environment ministry to draft comprehensive guidelines for the industry following complaints of pollution from plywood units in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar district.
India’s ₹23,510-crore plywood industry faces environmental scrutiny, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the ministry of environment, forest and climate change to draft new environmental guidelines for plywood manufacturers.
