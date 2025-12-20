Mint Explainer: How does the ₹7,280-crore incentive package for rare earth magnets work?
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 20 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
The Indian government's subsidy scheme to encourage the domestic production of rare earth magnets and counter China's export controls was notified this week. How will it work?
About six months after China first began restricting the export of specific rare earth magnets, rattling manufacturers around the world, India announced a ₹7,280-crore incentive package on 26 November to set up five plants to produce rare earth magnets in the country.
