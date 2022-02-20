India receives five proposals worth $20 billion to set up chip production units

The South Asian nation’s semiconductor market is estimated to reach $63 billion by 2026 compared with $15 billion in 2020. The incentive program is an effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse the pandemic induced slowdown. The incentives were announced amid a prediction that a global chip shortage is likely to extend until early 2023 and demand may remain above the long-term expectation in 2022.