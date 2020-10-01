Steel, which forms 18% weight of the country's eight core industries index that includes coal, crude oil and electricity, is largely used by construction and infrastructure projects

India's Apr-Aug steel consumption lowest in six years -govt data

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST

Neha Arora , Reuters

Steel consumption, in the first five months of the fiscal year, was at 27.4 million tonnes, a 35% fall over last year, data showed. The reading was also the lowest since data was collated in the current form beginning with the fiscal year April 2014-March 2015