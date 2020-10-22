India's first-ever khadi fabric footwear launched. Price and other details here

Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first-ever high quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). These footwear are made of Khadi fabric like Silk, Cotton and Wool.

“Khadi footwear is a unique product. International quality and use of fine fabric like Patola Silk, Banarasi Silk, Cotton, Denim would attract the youngsters who can purchase it online. These footwear are cost-effective," Gadkari said while also urging the KVIC to develop alternatives to leather accessories like ladies’ handbags, purses, wallet in handcrafted Khadi fabric that has a huge potential in foreign markets.

“By developing and marketing such products overseas, Khadi India can capture a market worth ₹5000 crore," the MSME Minister said.

These footwears will bear paintings from across the country including the famous Madhubani painting. This unique initiative has been taken to promote the various art forms of India along with the khadi fabric.

To begin with, the footwear have been launched in 15 designs for ladies and 10 designs for men. Exquisite Khadi products like Patola Silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Madhubani-printed Silk of Bihar, Khadi Denim, Tussar Silk, Matka - Katia Silk, a variety of Cotton fabric, Tweed Wool and Khadi Poly Vastra have been used to make these footwear unique and trendy.

Available in a wide range of designs, colors and prints, these footwear have been designed to suit clothing for all purposes - formal, casual and festive occasions. The Khadi footwear price ranges from ₹1100 to ₹3300 per pair.

Gadkari also launched the online sale of khadi footwear through KVIC's e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.





