India’s July manufacturing PMI contracts faster than that of June

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing output in July contracted at a faster pace than in June, signaling local lockdowns imposed across the country by state governments amid demand slump is impacting business activities at the national level.

Data released by the data analytics firm IHS Markit showed purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing declined slightly in July to 46 from 47.2 in June. A figure of above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit, said the survey results showed a re-acceleration of declines in the key indices of output and new orders, undermining the trend towards stabilization seen over the past two months. “Anecdotal evidence indicated that firms were struggling to obtain work, with some of their clients remaining in lockdown, suggesting that we won't see a pick-up in activity until infection rates are quelled and restrictions can be further removed," he added.

Subdued demand was evidenced by marked decrease in new orders placed with manufacturers iJuly. Similar to the trend for output, the pace of decline accelerated from June, but remained slower than at the height of the current crisis.

However, despite current operating conditions continuing to deteriorate, manufacturers were increasingly optimistic regarding future activity. Sentiment towards the 12-month business outlook improved for the second month in a row to reach a five-month high. That said, the degree of positivity was still well below the historical average.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said high-frequency indicators signal plateauing of economic activity in India as the positive impact from unlock is not as strong as the negative impact of the lockdown. It urged the government to urgently contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on priority to make economic recovery sustainable.

The IMF has estimated Indian economy to contract by 4.5% in FY21, while Goldman Sachs expected the June quarter to be the worst, with GDP shrinking by 45% as business activity came to a standstill for at least two months due to stringent lockdown measures.

