India’s July manufacturing PMI contracts faster than that of June

Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit, said the survey results showed a re-acceleration of declines in the key indices of output and new orders, undermining the trend towards stabilization seen over the past two months. “Anecdotal evidence indicated that firms were struggling to obtain work, with some of their clients remaining in lockdown, suggesting that we won't see a pick-up in activity until infection rates are quelled and restrictions can be further removed," he added.