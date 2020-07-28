India’s small firms are staring into the abyss

DST Tech Pvt Ltd’s factory in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh is making these components for Sloan, an American manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems. Export orders have saved the day at a time when domestic demand for other architectural hardware such as tap handles have gone down the drain. The half-an-acre factory electroplated 200,000 tap handles pre-covid; demand has now revived to 30% of those levels. One of the plating lines was idle. “The situation is grim. People are not buying. I do not know how I can come out of it," Sandeep Tandon, owner of DST Tech, said. “We sent 40% of our people on leave without pay. When the demand is this low, you cannot keep 100% employment," he added. Worse, his larger customers are delaying payments, leading to a working capital crunch. Payment cycles have doubled from 45 days before the pandemic hit.