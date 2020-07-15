India’s merchandise trade balance turned surplus in June as contraction in exports narrowed while imports continued to fall at a steeper pace, data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday showed.

During June, merchandise exports contracted 12.4% while imports dipped 47.6%, leading to a trade surplus of $790 million. The drop in exports belied initial hope that outbound shipments will turn a corner in June.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal last month had tweeted that exports in the first week of June at $4.94 billion have bounced back to almost the same level ($5.03 billion) during the same period a year ago.

India’s current account balance recorded a surprise marginal surplus at 0.1% of GDP in March quarter of FY20 against 0.4% in December quarter after a gap of 12 years on account of lower trade deficit and sharp rise remittance inflows. Current account deficit in FY20 narrowed to 0.9% from 2.1% in FY19 on the back of shrinking trade deficit. With significant slump in domestic economic activity due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has significantly curtailed imports, the country’s current account balance is expected to turn surplus in FY21.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects the world economy to contract by 6% or 7.6% in 2020, depending on a single-hit or a double-hit scenario, respectively. It expects India’s economy to contract by as much as 7.3% in FY21 if a second wave of coronavirus sweeps the country.

The World Trade Organization in April had projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last month it said initial estimates for the June quarter, when the virus and associated lockdown measures affected a large share of the global population, indicate a year‑on‑year drop of around 18.5%, closer to the optimistic assessment. "This is genuinely positive news but we cannot afford to be complacent. Policy decisions have been critical in softening the ongoing blow to output and trade, and they will continue to play an important role in determining the pace of economic recovery. For output and trade to rebound strongly in 2021, fiscal, monetary, and trade policies will all need to keep pulling in the same direction," WTO Director‑General Roberto Azevêdo said last month.

