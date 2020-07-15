India's trade balance turns surplus in June

The World Trade Organization in April had projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last month it said initial estimates for the June quarter, when the virus and associated lockdown measures affected a large share of the global population, indicate a year‑on‑year drop of around 18.5%, closer to the optimistic assessment. "This is genuinely positive news but we cannot afford to be complacent. Policy decisions have been critical in softening the ongoing blow to output and trade, and they will continue to play an important role in determining the pace of economic recovery. For output and trade to rebound strongly in 2021, fiscal, monetary, and trade policies will all need to keep pulling in the same direction," WTO Director‑General Roberto Azevêdo said last month.