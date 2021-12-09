India saw 25.6% rise in steel production in first 8 months of 2021: Report

The report noted that any hit to the construction sector would also be reflected in the steel industry. This has exactly been the case where the COVID pandemic has severely hurt the construction sector. Although it is certainly difficult for the industry to upscale production, it is by no means, un-doable, Infomerics report has suggested. Achieving the goal calls for demand in greenfield and brownfield steel mills, up-scaling to acquire muscle and scale in global terms, technological modernization, and up-gradation to reap benefits of economies of scale and scope, enhancing energy efficiency and productivity and backward integration into global raw material sources constitute important elements of the growth strategy, it added.