India seeks to add to its solar cell, module manufacturing

Polysilicon is the building block for solar PV manufacturing from which ingots are cast. Wafers cut from ingots are then used to make solar cells, after which modules are assembled. Globally, the manufacturing of polysilicon, ingot and wafer is dominated by China. A global rally in prices of traditional fuels such as crude oil, gas and coal has extended to the solar space, with module prices touching a high of 28 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) last year, the highest since 2019. With modules making up nearly 60% of a solar power project’s total cost, any price increase will impact the internal rate of return (IRR) from such projects, many of which have already signed power purchase agreements (PPAs). As a result, India’s solar cells and modules imports fell to $571.65 million in 2020-21 from $1.68 billion and $2.16 billion in 2019-20 and 2018-19, respectively.

