New Delhi: India is working towards becoming independent in designing and producing sophisticated microchips under its semiconductor mission, while also attracting Indian professionals with chip-design experience at multinational companies (MNCs), Niti Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat said.
India targets chip design self-reliance, eyes Indian MNC talent
SummaryNiti Aayog's Vijay Kumar Saraswat said that Indian designers contribute to virtually every chip produced globally. However, their work is primarily for multinational companies, and they are often limited to designing subsystems or specific components rather than complete system designs.
