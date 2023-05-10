India should be next destination for semiconductor industry: Vaishnaw1 min read 10 May 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Vaishnaw meets with Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai at the Google headquarters and held discussions on ‘Make in India’ and the India stack
NEW DELHI : India has to be next big destination for semiconductor industry, which is set to double to $1 trillion plus, as the country was developing a comprehensive ecosystem combined with the right talent pool, said communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his three-day visit to San Francisco, US.
