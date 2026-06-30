Amber, Bhagwati smartphone bets show why Indian electronics makers remain stuck in assembly mode

New Delhi: India’s low-margin electronics makers are risking their money on low-value bets once again. As the $43-billion domestic smartphone market remains stalled for five straight years, at least two contract-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms have doubled down on assembling smartphones. This once again risks keeping the sector at wafer-thin profitability and minimal value addition.
On 18 June, Haryana-based Amber Enterprises signed a deal with Chinese electronics brand Oppo to assemble its smartphones locally. The same week, privately held Bhagwati Products Limited – with clients including China’s Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus – announced that it crossed ₹17,000 crore in revenue in FY26.
This is a contrast to the previous fiscal year, when India’s top electronics makers began diversifying away from mobile phones for revenue growth. There were several reasons for this attempt at diversification. For one, India’s smartphone market declined from 161 million units sold in 2021, to 152 million last year, as per data from market researchers Counterpoint and IDC India. A further 5-8% decline is projected this calendar year.