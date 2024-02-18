India starts greening up textile industry ahead of carbon tax

“Textile production has increased manifold in the last few decades, and due to cost-efficiency and durability, the production of synthetic fibres such as polyester and nylon has increased significantly. In the present set-up, most textile products are made, used and disposed of—resulting in environmental losses," the second person said. The demand for circularity in textiles comes from both the government and corporate groups seeking to address climate change, save natural resources, and reduce carbon emissions without disrupting the supply chain, the second person said. Apparel production has doubled, but the number of times a garment is worn before being discarded has come down by 36% in the past 15 years. The production of synthetic fibres, mainly made from crude oil, has grown from less than 20% of global fibre production in 2018 to 62% now, as stated in a report prepared by the Centre for Environment Education.