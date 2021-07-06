Tata Steel aims to have 73% of its global capacity or 55 million tons per annum, to be based in India by 2030, against the present 34 million tons per annum (mtpa) capacity, according to an investor presentation the company made on Tuesday.

India business will also account for 75% of its revenues by 2030 assuming the rest of the footprint is where it is, the company said.

"The India business continues to increase its share in the overall portfolio. This has made Tata Steel structurally stronger and is one of the most profitable businesses for us," said TV Narendran, CEO & MD at the company's investor presentation on Tuesday, adding that the company also plans to invest in businesses that are less dependent on the steel cycle. These include services and solutions, new materials business, and commercial mining.

Tata Steel India has an estimated capital expenditure at ₹100 billion-120 billion annually on average over the next five years, excluding potential acquisitions, the company said, adding that it will target over $2 billion reductions in gross debt during the current financial year to March 31, while prioritizing off-shore debt pre-payment.

"Today we are well-positioned with a stronger balance sheet, improved cashflows, and enhanced steelmaking capacity and we have identified a few key priorities like maintaining market share, margin enhancement and ensure the availability of captive ore as we grow in India in the future," said Koushik Chatterjee, executive director, and chief financial officer, Tata Steel.

Over the next five years, the company said it will focus on augmenting raw material production capacity, strengthening logistics network, and up steel manufacturing, in addition, to focus on reducing fixed costs.

Growing de-carbonization focus, especially in Europe and China, will increase steel companies’ cost of operations, the company added.

According to a Crisil study of top five steelmakers– accounting for 58% of domestic production last fiscal, despite capex ramp-up and stronger balance sheets to support a positive credit outlook, a sharp increase in the prices of steel will lift the operating margin of primary steel manufacturers by 500 basis points (bps) to 32-33% this fiscal on-year.

"While this will drive steelmakers to double down on capital expenditure, robust accruals will help them continue deleveraging and strengthening of balance sheets, leading to a positive credit outlook," said Crisil in a report today.

Global steel prices, rallying from last year’s lows, were up 2.1 times on year in June, reaching the highs last seen in 2008. While some easing is likely over the rest of 2021, prices may average $750-800 per tonne, still up 60% on-year.

Three factors will support global steel prices. One, global demand will be strong this year, with stimulus measures driving a post-pandemic recovery. Two, iron ore, the key raw material, continues to face supply tightness amid healthy demand. Three, China’s continued measures to reduce carbon emissions, including the recent removal of export rebates, will keep steel supplies in check.

Domestic steel prices, which are significantly driven by the landed cost of imports, have rallied, too, though at a slower pace. More recently, the price gap between domestic hot-rolled coil steel and landed cost of imports has widened sharply to more than 20%, given weaker domestic demand amid the second wave of the pandemic. This provides headroom to domestic steel mills even if global steel prices ease from current levels.

On the cost front, while domestic merchant iron ore prices are expected to double on-year, there will be only a partial impact on primary steelmakers as they have iron ore integration of 70%. Besides, prices of seaborne coking coal, the other key input, remain fairly subdued as China is yet to lift its ban on imports from Australia due to geopolitical tensions, added Crisil.

After around 15% debt reduction last fiscal, the industry is expected to reduce net debt by about 20% this fiscal too. Net debt to Ebitda is expected to be less than 1 time this year against 1.9 times last year. The much stronger balance sheets bode well for steelmakers to withstand a downturn and support a ‘positive’ credit outlook.

