The facility has been set up by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Ltd. at an investment of ₹165 crore, with a daily production capacity of 20,000 cells of 10Ah, commonly used in power banks
NEW DELHI: India will launch the pre-production run of its first lithium cell making facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, the ministry of electronics and information technology said on Thursday.
To be inaugurated by minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the facility has been set up by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Ltd. at an investment of ₹165 crore, with a daily production capacity of 20,000 cells of 10Ah, commonly used in power banks.
The facility is located in one of the two electronics manufacturing clusters set up in the temple town by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
The unit's capacity is around 60% of India’s present requirement, the ministry said, adding that cells for other consumer electronics like mobile phones, hearable and wearable devices will also be produced from the facility.
Currently, India imports complete requirements of lithium-ion cells primarily from China, South Korea, Vietnam and Hong Kong.
The commissioning of the plant will be a step in the direction for realising the Union government’s vision of making India a global hub of electronic manufacturing, the minister said.
He will also visit Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks facilities located in the two clusters.