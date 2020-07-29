India mandates preference to domestic manufacturers in public procurement

Even in international tenders, if the lowest bidder (L1) is a Class-I local supplier, the full contract quantity will be awarded to Ll. In case, the L1 bid is not placed by a Class-I local supplier, only half of the order quantity shall be placed with the L1 bidder. Then, if the lowest bidder among the Class-I local supplier matches the Ll price or falls within its range, the balance 50% of the contract will be awarded to the domestic firm.