‘India to place itself as textile sourcing, investment destination’
BharatTex is a industry-led initiative started by a consortium of export promotion councils and Ministry of Textiles is in supporting role
New Delhi: The government is aiming to position itself as a textile sourcing and investment destination through seven Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with an investment of ₹70,000 crore in the next 5 years, said textile secretary Rachna Shah. The government is looking to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) through PM MITRA and several other schemes.