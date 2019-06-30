India ups the ante on infra projects in Africa

New Delhi: Once seen as slow in delivering on its development partnership commitments, especially in comparison to its strategic rival China, India has now fine-tuned its processes to ensure projects committed to, meet their timeline.

A case in point: New Delhi fulfilling its promise to revive a textile factory in Kenya in record time -- less than three years, under a line of credit extended during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2016. This comes amid murmurs of protest on the African continent over China’s terms of engagement with countries while extending loans for infrastructure projects.

The Rift Valley Textiles factory in Kenya was shut down in 2000 and during Modi’s visit, a line of credit worth $ 29.95 million was signed to revive and modernise the factory. The contract to upgrade the factory was awarded to an Indian private company -- Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) Limited which completed the project in June. The renovated factory, with a cotton processing capacity of 83 bales a day – up from 8 bales a day previously – was inaugurated in the third week on June by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Rahul Chhabra, two people familiar with the developments said.

The output capacity has also been ramped up from 1.7 million metres per annum to 15 million metres per annum, one of the people cited above said.

“LMW has also provided training to technicians, operators and trainers in India as well as in house. Modernization of the factory is expected to revive the textile industry of Kenya and as the factory becomes fully operational, direct and indirect impact of the factory revival will be enormous; ranging from direct employment to growth in incomes of cotton growers in 22 counties, along with strengthening of forward and backward linkages," the first person cited above said.

Besides the textile project, India promised the renovation of Mahatma Gandhi Graduate Library at University of Nairobi under a grant of $ 1 million. This too has been completed on time, say officials. "These projects are an example of how

Indian assistance is making a difference to the economy and lives of people in African countries. The speed of our project delivery has also been appreciated," said T.S. Tirumurthy, secretary, Economic Relations, in the Indian foreign ministry.

Some of the big ticket projects delivered by India in recent years in Africa include the presidential office in Ghana, the National Assembly building in Gambia and the Kosti Power plant in Sudan. Africa is a key development partner of India, garnering a sizeable portion of India’s lines of credit assistance of $ 28 billion extended in 2018-19.

New foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in one of his first public statements after taking office in May, said project delivery would be a key focus area for him. At an event in New Delhi, Jaishankar said he would hold monthly reviews of India’s development projects, in a bid to ensure timely delivery. In the past, there have been complaints of time and cost overruns – giving India the reputation of being a well- meaning partner but one whose efficiency in delivering on time was questionable.

India upping its game comes against the backdrop of China emerging as the single largest financier of African infrastructure, financing one in five projects and constructing one in three, according to a paper by Deloitte Africa dated March 2019.

“To date China has participated in over 200 African infrastructure projects. Chinese enterprises have completed and are building projects that are designed to help add to or upgrade about 30,000km of highways, 2,000km of railways, 85 million tonnes per year of port throughput capacity, more than nine million tonnes per day of clean water treatment capacity, about 20,000MW of power generation capacity, and more than 30,000km of transmission and transformation lines."

But there has been some backlash against China in Africa with Britain’s Telegraph newspaper reporting that Tanzania had suspended a port project and Kenya halted construction on a coal power plant.

The port in the Tanzanian town of Bagamoyo was worth $10 billion and would have been the largest in east Africa. But financing terms presented by China were “exploitative and awkward," John Magufuli, Tanzania’s president, was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

Analysts say that while India has a long way to go in catching up with China vis-a-vis undertaking big ticket infrastructure projects, there is some realisation in Africa that Beijing’s terms of engagement are may be less than desirable – which could present India with an opportunity.