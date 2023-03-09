India, US to have dialogue on semiconductors: US Commerce Secy Raimondo1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Washington was looking to work closely with allies in India and Europe to avoid a subsidy race and secure its supply chains. It is in this context that New Delhi and Washington will discuss semiconductor cooperation.
New Delhi: India and the US are set to hold a formal dialogue on semiconductor cooperation, according to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Raimondo outlined Washington’s desire to work closely with partners like India to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.
