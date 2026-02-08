Tariff relief in US gives Indian auto parts a major export lift
India’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that around half of India's auto parts exports will be tariff-exempt, while the remainder would see an 18% duty - significantly lower than the 50% tariff on all Indian items imposed by US president Donald Trump last year.
NEW DELHI : The first phase of the India-US bilateral trade deal will slash the tariffs on Indian automotive components from 50% to a 0-18% range, marking a major win for the industry, although import bills for US buyers of Indian parts remain around 16% higher than a year ago.