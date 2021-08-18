New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed hope that India will become a hub for automobile manufacturing in the next five years.

"Almost all reputed automobile brands are present in India. As we are working on technologies involving ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and green hydrogen, I believe that India will become a hub for automobile manufacturing in next five years," said the minister, ANI quoted.

Earlier, on August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy. The policy will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector, Modi said in a video address to the Investor Summit. “We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly economy," he said.

"This policy will play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner. It will modernise the vehicular population on our city roads," he said. The prime minister said that India should work for “clean, congestion-free and convenient mobility" in the 21st century.

