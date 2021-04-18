India will become largest hub for manufacturing of EVs in coming years: Gadkari

As the cost of developing and operating electric vehicles is expected to come down substantially with the drop in prices of lithium-ion batteries, India is likely to become a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicle and related components in the coming years, said Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport, highways and MSMEs, at an even hosted by Amazon on Sunday.

He also added that the Indian government is also focusing on other alternative technologies like hydrogen fuel cell driven electric vehicles and the recently announced scrappage scheme will also help boost local manufacturing of electric vehicles and exports.

The Narendra Modi led government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to increase local production of electric vehicles in the coming years to increase the number of zero emission vehicle on the streets which will help curb vehicular pollution and reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil imports.

“Our country import around ₹8 lakh crore of crude oil and this is going to double in the next four to five years and which will have a huge impact on the economy. It is necessary to look for an efficient and alternative mode of energy for future mobility needs. India is a power surplus nation and e-mobilty will be the most effective solution to develop import substitute cost effective indigenous and pollution free mode of transport," said Gadkari.

He added that India will be the largest manufacturing hub for electric two and three wheelers and cars in the coming years and the union government is actively working to support the electric vehicle industry by framing favourable policies which include GST reduction to 5% and other incentives.

Besides urging the manufacturers to develop low-cost electric vehicles, the union government has also been asking e-commerce companies to shift their goods delivery fleet to electric to help push the number of electric vehicles on the streets.

Hence e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon have come up with plans to shift their existing vehicle fleets to electric in the coming years. Jeff Bezos led Amazon will launch 10000 units of electric vehicles in its goods delivery fleet in India by 2025. The Seattle headquartered company also announced its collaboration with Mahindra Electric – the electric vehicle manufacturing arm of Mahindra and Mahindra – to induct the Treo Zor, electric vehicle in its fleet.

Walmart owned Flipkart also plans to introduce 25000 units of electric vehicles in its vehicle fleet to cut down on vehicular emission. Other e-commerce players and food delivery startups are also planning follow suit in the coming years.

According to Gadkari, union government wants electric vehicles to form 30% for all private cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of busses and 80% of two and three-wheeler sales by 2030.

“I am confident that India is marching ahead to towards making electric vehicles and in due course of time we will be the number one manufacturing hub of electric vehicles. I am happy that companies like Amazon are encouraging this. I have been working on this mission for the last few years and it highlights the role of our automakers and ecommerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals," he added.

