In charts: Thousands of Indian auto workers are losing fingers to unsafe factories
Summary
The latest edition of Safe In India (SII) Foundation found there were at least 875 injuries in automobile supply chains in 2024, and 69.7% of these were ‘crushed injuries’ (lost fingers).
More than 4,000 workers have reported notable injuries in Indian automotive supply chains since 2019, with around 80% these being loss of fingers, according to an annual report by Safe In India (SII) Foundation.
