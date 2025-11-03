Indian carmakers on alert after Dutch takeover of China-owned Nexperia triggers global chip crunch
The Dutch government’s move to take control of chipmaker Nexperia has provoked Chinese retaliation, constricting supplies of critical chips used in millions of vehicles across the world, including those made by Indian carmakers.
New Delhi: A Chinese-owned company headquartered in the Netherlands is at the epicentre of a new semiconductor chokepoint roiling the global auto industry. The situation, coming soon after the rare earth magnets crisis hit supply chains, has forced Indian carmakers to issue clarifications to investors during quarterly earnings calls.